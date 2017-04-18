News

Security M&A: Intel parks in the collision avoidance space for $15 billion

Chip giant leads the way in the largest security acquisition to date for 2017

mobileye collision avoidance
Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner
More like this

Intel announced the largest security acquisition in Q1 2017, a whopping $15.3 billion acquisition of Mobileye, an Israeli automotive technology company with approximately 450 engineers and an installed base of nearly 15 million vehicles.

This is a forward looking security play by Intel, post-McAfee spin out.

In a report last year, ABI forecasted that more than 20 million connected cars will ship with built-in software-based security technology by 2020 — and Spanish telecom provider Telefonica states by 2020, 90 percent of cars will be online, compared with just 2 percent in 2012.

When it comes to automotive security, there's nothing more important than collision avoidance. Mobileye claims that 27 global automakers rely on its technology to make their vehicles safe.

According to its website, Mobileye’s key technical breakthroughs lie in the use of a mono camera for all of its applications and in bundling together multiple applications to run simultaneously on a single EyeQ processor. Security embedded into hardware is a natural for Intel - and more logical than their numerous attempts at branding the McAfee business they acquired for $7.6 billion in 2010.

Intel is hardly the only big tech vendor active in security M&A so far this year.

The Cybersecurity Mergers and Acquisitions Report recaps dozens of transactions covering the first quarter of 2017, including deals announced by Accenture, Amazon, Apple, Cisco, CA Technologies, GoDaddy, Forcepoint, HP Enterprise, IBM, Mastercard, Palo Alto Networks, and Sophos.

As the world moves to cybersecure its IoT devices and industrial control systems - which goes beyond traditional IT infrastructures and code bases, we are likely to see more security M&A activity in emerging sectors by big tech.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Steve Morgan is founder and CEO at Cybersecurity Ventures and editor in chief of the Cybersecurity Market Report.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
turbotax deal
42% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

tire guage
50% off Foval 150PSI Car Digital Tire Pressure Air Gauge - Deal Alert

This pressure guage from Fovsal features a lighted nozzle and display screen for ultimate visibility in...

11 insider threat
Detecting insider threats is easier than you think

Security experts weigh in on stopping the danger from your own employees. Access and security awareness...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
fave raves security
5 must-have security tools

Trusted IT security gear protects data, authenticates users and monitors systems for suspicious events.

hand pointing at tablet mobile touch user
How one personal cyber insurance policy stacks up

As policies designed for consumers emerge, the example from AIG is surprisingly comprehensive.

1 app hacked
How to prevent your mobile app from getting hacked

TriviaCrack may be addicting to users, but criminals are hooked on getting your personal information...

wikileaks mobile
12 ways to keep Wikileaks out of your network

Wikileaks is consistently sharing information with the public that was intended to remain confidential,...