Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Amazon Prime Gets You 20% off Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

hue lightstrips
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Place Philips Hue Lightstrips under furniture or kitchen cabinets, into coves or highlight architectural features with indirect white light. Control color, dimming and shading through the app, or with your voice via an Alexa compatible device. Shape, bend or extent these 6-foot strips as needed. Sync lighting effects to music, movies, or games to take your experience to the next level. A hub is required and sold separately. The typical list price of $89.99 is currently being discounted 20% in a promotion for Amazon Prime members only (or those with a free trial: get one here). See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "Amazon Prime Gets You 20% off Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus

    $89.99 MSRP $150.00
    View
    on Amazon

  • Amazon Prime Free 30 Day Trial Membership

    $0.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
turbotax deal
42% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

tire guage
50% off Foval 150PSI Car Digital Tire Pressure Air Gauge - Deal Alert

This pressure guage from Fovsal features a lighted nozzle and display screen for ultimate visibility in...

11 insider threat
Detecting insider threats is easier than you think

Security experts weigh in on stopping the danger from your own employees. Access and security awareness...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
fave raves security
5 must-have security tools

Trusted IT security gear protects data, authenticates users and monitors systems for suspicious events.

mobileye collision avoidance
Security M&A: Intel parks in the collision avoidance space for $15 billion

Intel acquires mobileye, Apple and Cisco cybersecurity acquisitions

hand pointing at tablet mobile touch user
How one personal cyber insurance policy stacks up

As policies designed for consumers emerge, the example from AIG is surprisingly comprehensive.

1 app hacked
How to prevent your mobile app from getting hacked

TriviaCrack may be addicting to users, but criminals are hooked on getting your personal information...