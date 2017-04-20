10 ways Trusted Identities are used

To solve banking’s identity problem

Trusted IDs enable banks to correctly recognize customers across all channels and can be used with biometrics to offer both improved convenience and a higher level of mutual trust. They drive consistency and a better experience across multiple service channels, from faster instant issuance of new or replacement debit and credit cards, to “out-of-band” mobile push capabilities that increase trust and reduce fraud customers’ online transactions. At the same time, they simplify the path to regulatory compliance for banks. Trusted IDs will increasingly be used in ways that are contextually aware, continuous and truly seamless, combining multiple biometrics types with mutual authentication, mobile certificates, deep learning and other technologies so that the user is not required to do anything other than “show up” for his or her transaction on the phone, at the bank or teller machine, or online.