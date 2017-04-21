What's in the fine print of your disaster recovery vendor agreement?

Recovery time objective (RTO) definitions vary based on the DRaaS provider, so you need to understand what your provider is really offering. Few offer an RTO SLA that covers infrastructure availability, booting virtual machines (VMs), booting operating systems, starting the applications and quality assurance that equates to a customer’s applications returning to normal usage. Most providers limit their RTO SLAs to a subset of that list or, in some cases, only include booting the VMs. Since this SLA promise for RTO will vary in the marketplace, challenge your DRaaS provider to understand what your business cares most about and ask what they are willing to commit to in writing.