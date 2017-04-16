McAfee LinkedIn page hijacked

On Sunday evening, the LinkedIn page for McAfee was hijacked by a single person or an unknown number of individuals who apparently watched Twitter for reactions. The business page was defaced with random remarks, and at one point made a passive reference to a Twitch hack in 2016.

The LinkedIn defacement happened around 9:30 p.m. EST on Sunday evening. McAfee recently announced some changes to the company, including a return to its original name after being acquired by private equity firm TPG.

How the individual(s) obtained access to McAfee's LinkedIn account is unknown, though someone claiming a connection to the incident says the key was recycled passwords.

Once word of their defacement started to spread however, those responsible for the hijacking watched Twitter for reactions and made comments on the McAfee LinkedIn page in response.

They also changed the company logo to a well-known meme after it was referenced on Twitter.

Another update to the hijacked McAfee LinkedIn page (deleted shortly after being posted) referenced a Gmail account used during the takeover of a Twitch account in 2016.

At the time BlackDotATV was compromised by someone during a broadcast. Taunting the channel owner, Dominik "Black^" Reitmeier, the person responsible told him to email the Gmail account for instructions on how to secure his account.

Salted Hash reached out to McAfee for comment, and we'll update this story when they respond.

We reached out the referenced Gmail account as well. The person who responded claimed they were previously part of OurMine, a group that claims to be a security company, but promoted their services by compromising other high-profile social media accounts.

The person said Sunday's McAfee hijack was possible due to recycled credentials, and that two-factor authentication was not enabled on the account. McAfee, the person said, was "a small hack, the first of many."

"They're going to gradually get bigger and bigger. Keep an eye on the twitter accounts of many high-profile companies, that's all I'll say."

The takeover lasted for just over half-n-hour, until LinkedIn pulled the whole McAfee page. However, the changed logo propagated to many staff accounts, and were still present even after the business page was removed.