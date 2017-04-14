Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
24% off NETGEAR CM700 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem 1.4Gbps Certified for XFINITY, Time Warner, Charter, and More - Deal Alert

The NETGEAR CM700 High Speed Cable Modem is certified to work with most major cable providers, and may save you $100 or more annually by eliminating modem rental fees you may currently be paying. It provides a connection to high-speed cable Internet with speeds up to 1.4 Gbps. It is CableLabs certified DOCSIS 3.0 that is 32X faster than 2.0 devices. A Gigabit Ethernet port provides faster access and downloads. Its typical list price of $129.99 has been reduced to $99. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "24% off NETGEAR CM700 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem 1.4Gbps Certified for XFINITY, Time Warner, Charter, and More - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • NETGEAR CM700 (32x8) DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem. Max download speeds of 1.4Gbps. Certified for XFINITY by Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Charter, & more (CM700)

    $99.00 MSRP $129.99
