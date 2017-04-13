New Vonage CISO to Help Enable Global Expansion, Enterprise Services

Cloud communications provider has hired Johan Hybinette as its chief information security officer (CISO). Hybinette will oversee Vonage's information and cybersecurity management programs with a focus on providing business communications services to enterprise companies.

A 20-year veteran in information security, Hybinette has a strong background in the cloud communications industry and information security in the cloud. Most recently, he served as CISO at Hosting.com, an international managed cloud provider. There he managed the company's portfolio of compliance certifications and led the organization's risk and compliance transformation to improve overall efficiency and communications.

"As our focus on the enterprise segment continues to grow, Johan will be integral to Vonage's ability to efficiently and securely serve our customers," said Vonage CEO Alan Masarek in a press release announcing the appointment. "I am excited to welcome Johan to the Vonage team and know that he will make a positive impact on our business as we continue on our path to being the clear leader in cloud communications for business."

Hybinette has also held CISO and CTO roles at Schryver Medical, Inc., where he built a fully HIPAA compliant IT and security environment from the ground up. He has also served in various security and technology leadership roles in the healthcare, data and information security services industries, where an understanding of and ability to navigate compliance and regulatory standards are essential.

"As Vonage continues its global expansion, the need for Johan's experience in global markets, from a security leadership perspective and his knowledge of foreign compliance and regulatory issues, will reinforce the continued development of our information security roadmap and protection of company and customer assets and data," said Masarek.

"Joining Vonage at a time when the company is experiencing such tremendous and positive growth in the cloud communications space is very exciting," said Hybinette in a press release. "I look forward to being a part of the company's continued evolution and focus on transforming the way businesses communicate and operate through cloud communications."