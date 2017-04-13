Cybercrime diaries: All the hacks and data breaches in one place

Global cybercrime damages are predicted to exceed $6 trillion annually by 2021, up from $3 trillion in 2015. The first quarter cybercrime diaries, published by Cybersecurity Ventures, have hit the stands, breaking down cybercriminal activity by category.

Reading through the diaries, one might wonder if the $6 trillion figure is an underestimate. The cybercrime diaries are a series of blogs that provide CIOs, CSOs, CISOs and IT security teams with bulleted datelines and high-level summary commentary on the most noteworthy cybercriminal activity in a quarterly period.

Cyberwarfare

WikiLeaks dumped confidential documents from the CIA on the internet and the NSA was stung by the indictment of one of its former contractors who stole 500 million pages of documents, according to the Cyberwarfare.com diary.

News about Russian hacking of the 2016 U.S. presidential election forced the President’s national security adviser to resign and the U.S. Attorney General to recuse himself from any investigations into Russian election meddling.