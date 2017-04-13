The best VPNs 2017

If you're concerned about online privacy, a virtual private network (VPN) will help keep snoopers at bay. Here, we round up the best VPN services for hiding your location online and allowing you to access blocked content and blocked sites.



Why you need a VPN

Over the past few years public awareness of VPNs has grown, but for many they are still a mystery. Traditionally, they were used by businesses to enable their employees to access a company’s internal network securely. Nowadays people use them for two main things: watching TV and privacy.

We all view catch-up TV video. Unfortunately, a lot of this is intended only to be watched in home territories. The BBC iPlayer and Sky Go, for example, are only meant to be viewed in the UK, and while Netflix is accessible around the globe, the content available varies across countries due to licensing restrictions.

This creates a problem as it means you can’t watch Bake Off when you’re abroad or access the second season of your favourite programme that’s on in the US but isn’t available over here. That’s pretty annoying but is where a VPN can help.