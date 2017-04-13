Webroot Hires Gary Hayslip as CISO

Security solutions provider Webroot has landed Gary Hayslip as its chief information security officer (CISO). Hayslip is well-known in security circles as the CISO and deputy director for the City of San Diego, where he was the driving force behind the Smart City initiative. He is the co-author of The CISO Desk Reference Guide.

Hayslip is expected to guide Webroot’s information security program and contribute to product strategy. His real-world expertise will help ensure Webroot, which sells endpoint security, network protection, and cloud-based intelligence services, meets and anticipates the needs of its business and consumer customers.

“Gary has been at the leading edge of cybersecurity innovation for decades, most recently with his Smart City initiative for San Diego,” said John Post, chief financial officer of Webroot, in a press release announcing the hiring. “He literally co-wrote the book on best practices for CISOs, and will strengthen our internal InfoSec rigor, while serving as the voice of our most advanced customers for product development.”

Hayslip will provide enterprise risk management for Webroot, helping the company cultivate its security program in a flexible and secure manner to meet Webroot’s growing needs. He will be responsible for the development and implementation of all information security strategies at Webroot, including the creation and enforcement of the company’s information security policies, standards, procedures and internal controls. In his role, Hayslip will regularly interface with customers, especially managed service providers (MSPs), to help them realize the potential of advanced cybersecurity to build their businesses.

“Webroot is a forward-leaning company in the security space,” Hayslip said in a press release. “I’m excited to lead conversations around the ‘Internet of Everything,’ and focus on helping partners build profitable security practices.”

Hayslip is co-chair for Cybertech and an active member of ISSA, ISACA, OWASP and InfraGard. Hayslip's certifications include CISSP, CISA and CRISC, and he has more than 25 years’ experience in information security.