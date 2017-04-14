Opinion

Security hurdles in cloud collaboration applications, and how to clear them

Overcoming cloud security migration, management, and protection concerns

Credit: Hampton University via Flickr
More like this

As a runner, spring always makes me think of Track & Field. While I love running distance, I absolutely hate hurdles. I've never been able to muster the courage to do anything more than stand there and look at the hurdle wondering how the heck anyone can actually jump over it.

I say kudos to those who take the time to look before they leap, but if enterprises follow in my footsteps that means they won't ever transition to the cloud. I can exist and even succeed without clearing those track hurdles, but in order for most of today's digital enterprises to succeed, they are going to have to take flight. 

To use another analogy, I have a friend whose goal is to do one pull up by the end of the year. She said that sometimes she stands and stares at the bar. Some days she puts her hands on it. Other days she thinks about wrapping her legs around it just to get off the ground.

Dana Simberkoff, chief compliance and risk officer at AvePoint, said she liked this analogy because in this situation, doing the pull up has less to do with the actual bar than it does with transforming the body and building the muscles needed to do the work.

It's exactly that type of muscle building exercise that companies need to do before moving to the cloud.

According to a new report from AvePoint, though, nearly one-quarter of organizations are still holding out on cloud-based productivity/collaboration platforms, primarily due to concerns over security (more so than costs or skills gaps). They are focused on the bar, thinking only about the result of doing the pull up.

Given that less than half (45 percent) of respondents said they’re very confident that the data in their cloud-based productivity/collaboration app is secure, someone needs to coach them through the process in order to see that the transition isn't doomed to failure simply because it's challenging.

Dana Simberkoff, chief compliance and risk officer at AvePoint

"Even if it's a transformation from one system to another system, any transition needs to happen in a thoughtful way. The 'lift and shift' mentality isn't a smart or thoughtful way to move," Simberkoff said.

Still, the fear that something might go wrong is real, so how do IT professionals overcome that?

"Moving to the cloud can be an opportunity to take stock of what they have. They can take this time to look at all of their data to decide what they need to keep, what can be thrown away, and what needs to be archived. It's an opportunity to uncover risk," Simberkoff said.

While it's a common practice, data hoarding is not always better. "Business users typically keep as much information as possible and figure out what to do with it later on, but when you have something, you have to protect it," Simberkoff said.

All of these truths might make the IT professional decide to do nothing, to stand in front of the hurdle or the bar frozen with fear screwing of something up, or even of the unknown.

Instead of thinking of any action as it relates to a goal, focus more on the multiple phases that are critical to working the muscles. "Do a cost-benefit analysis and assessments around the value of data. Identify duplicates," Simberkoff said, "which do typically make up a significant portion of the data that most companies [keep]."

Lots of times people are afraid the data has something important in it, said Simberkoff, and they fear that if they start poking around in that data, something bad may happen. "Not knowing is never better. It's actually more of a risk."

"It's critical to understand the data they have in order to understand what to keep and what to move. Think about the future of what that business in the cloud is going to look like?" Simberkoff said.

More importantly know that there are steps to the process, and that you have the ability to determine those steps. "Contemplate the existing environment," Simberkoff said.

Maybe they pilot the cloud with a small set of data, keeping the existing environment and then over time make that move, Simberkoff said. "It doesn't have to be all or nothing. I think the worst thing companies can do is pick up everything, throw it in the cloud and expect that everything is going to be OK."

Don't be afraid to play with it. As Simberkoff said, "There's no one right way to move to the cloud, but there are lots of bad ways."

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Kacy Zurkus is a contributing writer for CSO covering a variety of security and risk topics.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
turbotax deal
42% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

Vansky bias light strip
64% off Vansky Bias Lighting for HDTV USB LED Multi Color Strip Accent

Add a subtle backlight for your monitor or TV, reducing eye fatigue and increasing perceived image...

nordvpn
Get 72% off NordVPN Virtual Private Network Service For a Limited Time - Deal

NordVPN has discounted their popular VPN software 72%. Use our link and see the discount applied when...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
11 insider threat
Detecting insider threats is easier than you think

Security experts weigh in on stopping the danger from your own employees. Access and security awareness...

it project failures
The 7 worst automation failures

A list of the moments when technology monumentally backfired.

hayslip2
Webroot Hires Gary Hayslip as CISO

Hayslip is known for his work on San Diego's Smart City initiative and co-authoring the book, The CISO...

surge protector
14% off APC 11-Outlet Surge Protector with USB Charging Ports and SurgeArrest

Be it a lightning strike that destroys a home entertainment center or fluctuating power that degrades...