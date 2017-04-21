10 interview questions for hiring cloud-literate security staff

Market researchers have been saying for a while now that organizations are having trouble finding, hiring, and retaining experienced IT security professionals with the necessary cybersecurity skills. The rise of cloud computing creates an additional hurdle to building a modern security team.

Cloud computing brings a unique set of information security challenges along with a shift in security strategy. Gartner predicts that 95 percent of cloud security incidents will be the customer’s fault, so it is critical for security professionals to understand the risks and vulnerabilities associated with cloud use.

Therefore, hiring the right employee is all the more imperative. Skyhigh Networks shared 10 interview questions that it believes accurately gauges an IT security candidates cloud literacy.

1. How can IT function as a business enabler?