Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

35% off Universal Waterproof Dry Phone Bag for Devices, 3-Pack - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

mpow waterproof case
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Bring your phone and use it when you go swimming in the summer or skiing in the winter.  This waterproof bag (3-pack), currently discounted by 35% on Amazon from $19.99 down to just $12.99.  Great for using during outdoor activities including boating and swimming. It's flexible clear waterproof bag allows you to use your smartphone while keeping it safe and secure in the bag. They are IPX8 Certificated: Fully submersible and waterproof, it is designed for extreme condition. For more information and buying options, see the discounted waterproof bag on Amazon.

This story, "35% off Universal Waterproof Dry Phone Bag for Devices, 3-Pack - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Mpow Waterproof Case, Universal Dry Bag Waterproof Phone Bag Pouch for Devices up to 6.0" 3-Pack

    $12.99 MSRP $19.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
volitale up down market stocks mixed
Scottrade Bank data breach exposes 20,000 customer records

Scottrade Bank, a subsidiary of Scottrade Financial Services, Inc., recently secured a MSSQL database...

roulette wheel zero
Report: 30% of malware is zero-day, missed by legacy antivirus

At least 30 percent of malware today is new, zero-day malware that is missed by traditional antivirus...

unlocked phones
Amazon Unveils Deep Discounts On Select Unlocked Phones, Tues and Wed Only -

If you're in the market for an unlocked phone, you'll save serious cash by buying one of these on...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
NSA headquarters
Angry Shadow Brokers release password for suspected NSA hacking tools

Annoyed with the U.S. missile strike last week on an airfield in Syria, among other things, hacker...

cia
Suspected CIA spying tools linked to hacks in 16 countries

The suspected CIA spying tools that WikiLeaks has dumped have been linked to hacking attempts on at...

secsysadmin cover
What it takes to become a security systems administrator

There are many more openings for security systems administrators than qualified applicants. That...

dishonored2 game
50% off Dishonored 2 Limited Edition, PC, Xbox One and PS4 - Deal Alert

Reprise your role as a supernatural assassin, and play your way in a world where mysticism and industry...