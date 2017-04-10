News

Hack of Dallas emergency sirens prompts more warnings to bolster cybersecurity

Sirens blared for 90 minutes early Saturday

Senior Editor, Computerworld |

emergency response alarm critical
Credit: Shutterstock
More like this

Dallas emergency management officials continue to investigate a hack that activated all 156 emergency tornado sirens citywide for about 90 minutes early Saturday.

The city declared the sirens were activated Friday night in a hack that officials believe came from the Dallas area.

The event was a warning that businesses and organizations, including cities and emergency operations centers, need to guard against similar breaches, whether they may come from disgruntled employees, hackers trying to pull a stunt, or a more nefarious group working for an enemy state, analysts said.

The sirens blared for about 90 minutes, ending about 1:17 a.m. Saturday, after scaring residents and alarming officials. The city’s 911 system was deluged with calls, double the normal number.

All 156 sirens were activated for their full cycle of 90 seconds about 15 times, said Rocky Vaz, director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management.

The system was eventually disabled. “There was something wrong beyond what we were able to manage remotely or even coming in to the EOC (Emergency Operations Center),” Vaz told reporters on Saturday.

The city determined that none of the city’s control systems and remote log-ins were involved in the false activation, Vaz said.

In November, West Shore Services of Allendale, Mich., won a $567,368 contract to maintain and repair the city’s emergency sirens over the next six years, according to the Dallas News. West Shore could not be reached for comment.

Dallas has about 1.5 million residents, and there are 7 million residents in the wider Dallas-Fort Worth area.

If remote log-ins weren’t the pathway for the hack, then it is more likely a hacker inserted malware into the emergency control software, possibly days or weeks in advance of the Saturday event, analysts said.

“Likely it’s someone who planted a piece of code in the system and that was highly likely to have been done in the past due to a hack that was probably done remotely,” said Jack Gold, an analyst at J. Gold Associates.

Gold said it was not surprising the hack occurred given that government systems in general are the least secured.

“The battle against hacking is an ongoing one that is never finished,” Gold said. “All entities, government or otherwise, have to continually monitor and assess their security mechanisms against emerging threats. Many don’t…It has to be a continuous fight. This is not a simple problem for anyone to solve.”

This story, "Hack of Dallas emergency sirens prompts more warnings to bolster cybersecurity" was originally published by Computerworld.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Senior Editor Matt Hamblen covers mobile and wireless, smartphones and other handhelds, and wireless networking for Computerworld.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
volitale up down market stocks mixed
Scottrade Bank data breach exposes 20,000 customer records

Scottrade Bank, a subsidiary of Scottrade Financial Services, Inc., recently secured a MSSQL database...

roulette wheel zero
Report: 30% of malware is zero-day, missed by legacy antivirus

At least 30 percent of malware today is new, zero-day malware that is missed by traditional antivirus...

unlocked phones
Amazon Unveils Deep Discounts On Select Unlocked Phones, Tues and Wed Only -

If you're in the market for an unlocked phone, you'll save serious cash by buying one of these on...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
NSA headquarters
Angry Shadow Brokers release password for suspected NSA hacking tools

Annoyed with the U.S. missile strike last week on an airfield in Syria, among other things, hacker...

john mcafee microphones
John McAfee kicked off NYSE stage at Cyber Investing Summit due to security

John McAfee told he’s a “security risk” and won’t be allowed to keynote an event at The New York Stock...

motion light
50% off OxyLED Mini Stick-on 6-LED Wireless Motion Sensing Night Light - Deal

This tiny motion-sensing strip contains 6 bright LEDs, and sticks anywhere. Just the trick for...

icloud rain
The iCloud hackers' bitcoin ransom looks like a fake

A group of hackers who claimed to hold millions of iCloud accounts for ransom said on Friday they'd...