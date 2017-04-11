Why you should study security in college

Emerging demands on today’s cybersecurity leaders

There is a philosophical divide between academics and those in the workforce as to the value of taking security classes in college. This is a counterpoint to Why studying security in college is a waste of time.

As the pace and scale of information security breaches accelerate and the threat landscape becomes ever more sophisticated, cybersecurity leaders must better prepare their organizations and security personnel to withstand the unknown. Today’s leaders must strengthen corporate capacity to mount comprehensive responses to high-impact security events by incorporating economic, human, legal, organizational, technological and socio-political factors into their plans.

Alan Usas, director of Brown University's Executive Master in Cybersecurity program, believes these skills and knowledge can be best learned on a college campus.