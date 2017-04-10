How to deal with the bot crisis on Twitter

You may have run into these bots a few times. What looks like an actual human being could have been a bot sending you Twitter spam...or even worse.

During the last election cycle and over the past few months in particular, it’s now widely known that Twitter bots -- many with zero followers -- promoted fake news stories. Often, the goal was to stir up dissension among voters, influence political viewpoints, and (more importantly) generate revenue when people viewed banner ads. Some would argue these bots helped elect President Trump or at least influenced people on social media to vote one way or another.

Yet, these same bot armies can do more damage than you might realize.