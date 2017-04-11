Top 10 ways to achieve agile security

Moving fast

From the barrage of cyberattacks on enterprises to new threat vectors within networks due to the move to the cloud, CIOs and CISOs have more to consider around cybersecurity than ever before. Cloud has brought considerable benefits to business: agility, scalability, cost savings; but more often than not, security can’t keep up. Achieving agile security in the cloud is a challenge many companies are beginning to face as they deploy cloud environments. Sami Laine, principal technologist at CloudPassage, reviews 10 guidelines from Xero, a cloud accounting platform for accountants and small businesses, which has helped developers release more than 1,400 new product features and updates securely over the last year.