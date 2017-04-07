A lot of recent headlines around the Internet of Things space has revealed how little security are attached to these devices. With more and more devices gaining access to the Internet, this problem is one that CSOs and CISOs will be dealing with for years.
In the latest episode of our Security Sessions video interviews, I spoke with Sanjay Raja, the CMO at Lumeta, a performance and network monitoring company. We discussed ways that CSOs and CISOs can get a better handle at making sure that IoT devices that enter a company’s network infrastructure are secured.
Among the highlights of the video are the following sections:
0:40 Do most CSOs know everything that’s on their network?
1:43 What do security managers need to know when there are reports about IoT devices having very bad vulnerabilities?
3:31 How to strike the balance between users wanting new devices on the network with security’s need to have data protection, plus the difference between the BYOD movement and IoT. Is a return to segmentation the answer?
6:03 Is there a raised awareness of these issues or do we have a long way to go for end users to understand these risks?
Realistic ways to lock down IoT
How CSOs can best secure and understand IoT devices that enter their organization's network infrastructure
A lot of recent headlines around the Internet of Things space has revealed how little security are attached to these devices. With more and more devices gaining access to the Internet, this problem is one that CSOs and CISOs will be dealing with for years.
No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...
At least 30 percent of malware today is new, zero-day malware that is missed by traditional antivirus...
If you're in the market for an unlocked phone, you'll save serious cash by buying one of these on...
-
Sponsored by ProtectWise
-
Sponsored by SentinelOne
-
Sponsored by Intel Security
It would sure make things simple if there were one easy and obvious way to get a job or start a...
All-purpose, all-weather companion JBL Flip 3 is the next generation wireless speaker in the...
Robotics is one of the fastest-growing components of the IoT. It can also be one of the more dangerous,...
It would sure make things simple if there were one easy and obvious way to get a job or start a...