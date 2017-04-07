Feature

Realistic ways to lock down IoT

How CSOs can best secure and understand IoT devices that enter their organization's network infrastructure

iot
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

A lot of recent headlines around the Internet of Things space has revealed how little security are attached to these devices. With more and more devices gaining access to the Internet, this problem is one that CSOs and CISOs will be dealing with for years.

In the latest episode of our Security Sessions video interviews, I spoke with Sanjay Raja, the CMO at Lumeta, a performance and network monitoring company. We discussed ways that CSOs and CISOs can get a better handle at making sure that IoT devices that enter a company’s network infrastructure are secured.

Among the highlights of the video are the following sections:

0:40 Do most CSOs know everything that’s on their network?

1:43 What do security managers need to know when there are reports about IoT devices having very bad vulnerabilities?

3:31 How to strike the balance between users wanting new devices on the network with security’s need to have data protection, plus the difference between the BYOD movement and IoT. Is a return to segmentation the answer?

6:03 Is there a raised awareness of these issues or do we have a long way to go for end users to understand these risks?

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Joan Goodchild is editor in chief of CSO and has been with the publication since 2008. She is a veteran editor and writer with 20+ years experience and is the recipient of an Edward R. Murrow award for investigative journalism. She has a Master's degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
turbotax deal
40% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

roulette wheel zero
Report: 30% of malware is zero-day, missed by legacy antivirus

At least 30 percent of malware today is new, zero-day malware that is missed by traditional antivirus...

unlocked phones
Amazon Unveils Deep Discounts On Select Unlocked Phones, Tues and Wed Only -

If you're in the market for an unlocked phone, you'll save serious cash by buying one of these on...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
1 one true path
Infosec careers: There is no one true path

It would sure make things simple if there were one easy and obvious way to get a job or start a...

81roitzpb0l. sl1500
Today get 36% off JBL Flip 3 Splash Proof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Deal

All-purpose, all-weather companion JBL Flip 3 is the next generation wireless speaker in the...

robot vacuum
Robots: Lots of features, not much security

Robotics is one of the fastest-growing components of the IoT. It can also be one of the more dangerous,...

1 one true path
Infosec careers: There is no one true path

It would sure make things simple if there were one easy and obvious way to get a job or start a...