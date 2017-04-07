Infosec careers: There is no one true path

Tales of teen hacking

Michiel Prins cofounded his security company HackerOne for a very good reason: his parents told him to. "My best friend/cofounder Jobert Abma and I began learning to program together at 11 years old," he says. "We discovered quickly that it was easy to make programming mistakes that could have a security impact. This made us think that other developers could be making those mistakes too, and we were right."

They tested their skills on each other's systems and on the internet. "One day our parents found out the things we were capable of," he says, "and encouraged us to keep learning. I'm still impressed by how they recognized how skill in hacking could be used for good things. They basically 'forced' us to start a business."