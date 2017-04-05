Backup software features that IT managers love and hate

With corporate data more important than ever, selecting the best data backup and recovery software for the organization would be a career-enhancing move. According to online reviews by enterprise users in the IT Central Station community, three of the top backup and recovery products on the market are Veeam Backup, HP Enterprise’s Data Protector, and Altaro VM Backup. What do enterprise users really think about these tools? Here, users give a shout-out for some of their favorite features, but also give the vendors a little tough love.

Editor’s Note: These reviews of select backup and recovery tools come from the IT Central Station community. They are the opinions of the users and are based on their own experiences.

Veeam Backup

Valuable features

“One of the most important features of Veeam is the excellent self-restart feature. We use Veeam to provide remote backups for us as well as our customers. Many times, a communications glitch will occur that will disrupt the backup process during the offsite backup procedure. The product will automatically restart the process and continue self-monitoring and restarting until the backup is complete, and notify our support staff of its status.”

-- George B., president & CEO at a tech services company

“Application data recovery works great in our environment, especially restoring Microsoft Exchange mailbox items. There are cases where emails or attachments [that are] more than 12 months old are needed by users.”