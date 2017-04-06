If you don’t know who Kevin Mitnick is, then you don’t know jack about cybersecurity. Google him. No point explaining here.

Teenage whiz kid. Phone phreak. FBI’s most-wanted hacker. Black-hat. Fugitive. Prisoner. Citizen, banned from using computers. Rehabilitated white-hat, computer privileges restored. The world’s most famous hacker. Keynote speaker. Trainer. High-profile penetration tester. Author.

Much as you might read up on Mitnick, there’s a blank that needs to be filled in. Entrepreneur.

In a phone interview, the 53-year-old Mitnick - who is usually grilled by reporters on the latest social engineering and hacking techniques - got talking on money, namely his lack of interest in it.