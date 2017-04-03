Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
35% off Airfox Backlit LED Mouse Bungee with Integrated 3-Port USB Hub and Charger - Deal Alert

mouse bungee
The Airfox Gaming Mouse Bungee is designed to eliminate drag from your mouse cord, giving you the speed, nimbleness and responsiveness of a wireless mouse. An integrated 3-port USB 3.0 hub, and fast device-charging port are also included, as is a 7-color LED backlight. The typical list price of $29.99 has been reduced 35% to $19.47. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "35% off Airfox Backlit LED Mouse Bungee with Integrated 3-Port USB Hub and Charger - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  Airfox 3-Port USB 3.0 Data Gaming HUB whit Mouse Bungee

    $19.47 MSRP $29.99
