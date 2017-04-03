Cyber Crying: a song describing our cyber plight

In his ground-breaking book "The Hacked World Order" — author Adam Segal explained cyberspace is a global battlefield, writing “It was in 2012 that nation-states around the world visibly reasserted their control over the flow of data and information in search of power, wealth, and influence… The conflict in cyberspace will only become more belligerent, the stakes more consequential… We will all be caught in the fallout as the great powers, and many of the lesser ones, attack, surveil, influence, steal from, and trade with each other.”
While international cyber battles are certainly scary and grabbing the headlines in major daily newspapers, the bigger picture cyberwar is one of Black-Hat hackers vs. the world – where everyone, every (Internet of) Thing, and every bit of data is at risk of theft, damage or destruction, according to a cybercrime report published in August 2016. If it’s got a heartbeat or an electronic pulse, then it’s hacker prey.
The original song below, which I wrote on April 2, 2017, sums up the cyber plight facing Planet Earth's people. The song is intended to be a wake up call on the seriousness of cyber threats -- and a battle cry for the cyber defenders who would benefit from one. While the song lacks a songwriter or poet (I am neither), perhaps one might find this and turn it into something worthy of a musical production.
“Cyber Crying”
Cyber crying to all nations and states
Cyberwar affirmed, by hackers who hate
Cyber crying to the darknet sites
Reveal from the deep web, you ones who fight
Cyber crying, so who will protect
White hats are lost and they will be the next
Cyber crying, and so where’s our defense
Our digital arms, they don’t make no sense
Hackerpocalypse coming, the cloud’s coming down
Cyber explosion, the destruction of towns
Computers stop working, all people beware
The water stops running, and the black hats they don’t fear
Cyber crying to the humans without hearts
Death and demolition will leave you no part
Cyber crying to the outlaws at large
The grid is down, now your time to take charge
Cyber crying, wait now it’s not too late
Backup your devices at a quarter to eight
Cyber crying, hackers forgot one thing
Mankind join together, and knowledge is king
Hackerpocalypse coming, the cloud’s coming down
Cyber explosion, the destruction of towns
Criminal misjudgement and now we are near
They never would have thought it, but we reclaim our gear
Listen up
Cyber crying, say, where will you be
Ransomware gangs coming, are you able to see
Cyber crying out to all women and men
Backup your devices at five after ten
Cyber crying
We are alive, alive, alive