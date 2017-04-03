Cyber Crying: a song describing our cyber plight

In his ground-breaking book "The Hacked World Order" — author Adam Segal explained cyberspace is a global battlefield, writing “It was in 2012 that nation-states around the world visibly reasserted their control over the flow of data and information in search of power, wealth, and influence… The conflict in cyberspace will only become more belligerent, the stakes more consequential… We will all be caught in the fallout as the great powers, and many of the lesser ones, attack, surveil, influence, steal from, and trade with each other.”

While international cyber battles are certainly scary and grabbing the headlines in major daily newspapers, the bigger picture cyberwar is one of Black-Hat hackers vs. the world – where everyone, every (Internet of) Thing, and every bit of data is at risk of theft, damage or destruction, according to a cybercrime report published in August 2016. If it’s got a heartbeat or an electronic pulse, then it’s hacker prey.

The original song below, which I wrote on April 2, 2017, sums up the cyber plight facing Planet Earth's people. The song is intended to be a wake up call on the seriousness of cyber threats -- and a battle cry for the cyber defenders who would benefit from one. While the song lacks a songwriter or poet (I am neither), perhaps one might find this and turn it into something worthy of a musical production.

“Cyber Crying”

- Steve Morgan

Cyber crying to all nations and states

Cyberwar affirmed, by hackers who hate

Cyber crying to the darknet sites

Reveal from the deep web, you ones who fight

Cyber crying, so who will protect

White hats are lost and they will be the next

Cyber crying, and so where’s our defense

Our digital arms, they don’t make no sense

Hackerpocalypse coming, the cloud’s coming down

Cyber explosion, the destruction of towns

Computers stop working, all people beware

The water stops running, and the black hats they don’t fear

Cyber crying to the humans without hearts

Death and demolition will leave you no part

Cyber crying to the outlaws at large

The grid is down, now your time to take charge

Cyber crying, wait now it’s not too late

Backup your devices at a quarter to eight

Cyber crying, hackers forgot one thing

Mankind join together, and knowledge is king

Hackerpocalypse coming, the cloud’s coming down

Cyber explosion, the destruction of towns

Criminal misjudgement and now we are near

They never would have thought it, but we reclaim our gear

Listen up

Cyber crying, say, where will you be

Ransomware gangs coming, are you able to see

Cyber crying out to all women and men

Backup your devices at five after ten

Cyber crying

We are alive, alive, alive