News

US House votes to undo broadband privacy rules

The Trump administration is expected to sign the resolution into law

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

US Capitol
Credit: Bill Koplitz/FEMA
More like this

The U.S. House of Representatives has followed the Senate in voting to repeal privacy rules that can prevent broadband providers from selling customers’ internet-browsing histories and other data without their permission.

On Tuesday, the House voted 215-205 to do away with the privacy rules that the U.S. Federal Communications Commission passed last year. The rules had yet to come into effect.

They require broadband carriers to first obtain opt-in approval from customers before using and sharing their sensitive personal information, such as web browsing history, geo-location data and what applications they've used.

However, the new Trump administration and Republicans have opposed the rules, claiming they go too far to regulate the internet industry. The Senate's vote happened last week.

On Tuesday, House Republicans said the privacy rules were unfair to the market, subjugating broadband providers to stricter standards, while allowing internet companies such as Google and Facebook to continue collecting users’ data without their expressed consent.

“Internet users were stuck with a two-sided approach that causes confusion and dampens competition,” said Rep. Bill Johnson, a Republican from Ohio, during a debate before the vote.

Other Republicans like Rep. Leonard Lance, Republican for New Jersey, said the inconsistent rules were actually harming consumers, by creating a false sense of privacy. “In reality, the FCC’s rules arbitrarily treat ISP’s differently,” he said.

However, House Democrats accused Republicans of essentially throwing U.S. consumers’ privacy rights under the bus.   

“They no longer have the freedom to decide how to control their own information,” said Rep. Mike Doyle, a Democrat from Pennsylvania. “You have given that freedom away to big corporations.”

Democrats also pointed out the privacy rules ask that broadband providers take reasonable measures to protect customer’s data, including issuing notifications when a breach occurs.   

“Consumers want more privacy protection, not less,” Rep. Frank Pallone, Democrat for New Jersey said.

On the same day, the White House said that the Trump administration was in favor of repealing the privacy rules. That means the regulations will almost certainly be rolled back, when the resolution is sent to the President for signing into law.

Tuesday’s vote was a blow for privacy advocates, who fear that broadband providers will be able to sell customers’ internet-browsing history to the highest bidder.

“Companies like Cox, Comcast, Time Warner, AT&T, and Verizon will have free rein to hijack your searches, sell your data, and hammer you with unwanted advertisements,” said the Electronic Frontier Foundation in a blog post.

The American Civil Liberties Union said, “it is extremely disappointing that Congress is sacrificing the privacy rights of Americans in the interest of protecting the profits of major internet companies including Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon.”

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Michael Kan covers security for IDG News Service.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
turbotax deal
40% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

httpseverywhere
Three privacy tools that block your Internet provider from tracking you

The government may soon allow your ISP to sell your browsing data. Here's how to fight back.

anker car charger
63% off Anker Quick Charge 3.0 39W Dual USB Car Charger - Deal Alert

3 cutting-edge technologies combine to deliver the fastest possible charge to any device. Charge...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
virtual reality robot
AI will transform information security, but it won’t happen overnight

Artificial Intelligence technologies are evolving quickly, but can they aid an InfoSec community still...

security analytics
Feds to battle cybersecurity with analytics

With more real-time information sharing, officials envision cyber defenses moving from 'vaccine' to...

statue of liberty 359341
Expert: NY breach report highlights third-party risk

New York reported a record high number of breaches last year, just after a new set of cybersecurity...

healthcare data breach ts
FBI warns of attacks on anonymous FTP servers

The FBI warns that attackers are targeting vulnerable FTP servers used by small medical and dental...