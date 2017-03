You’ve got tracking mail

Attackers use spymail such as ReadNotify to send emails with stealthy tracking code, enabling them to learn when you open it, your location, your system information, and who receives the same email when you forward it. Cyber hoods use spymail in conjunction with spear phishing. When they know your location, for example, they can reference it in phishing emails to convince you they are who they say. When they know who you forward the email to, they can spoof that party to convince you they are legitimate.