15% off Xbox One S 1TB Console, Halo Wars 2 Bundle - Deal Alert

xbox one bundle
Credit: Amazon
Real-time strategy makes an explosive return to the Halo universe with Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition, included as a full game download for Xbox One and Windows 10. This bundle also comes with the Halo Wars 2: Season Pass, featuring six months of additional content, plus Halo Wars: Definitive Edition, an enhanced version of the real-time strategy classic-all as full game downloads for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. Watch 4K Blu-ray movies and stream Netflix in 4K Ultra HD. Experience richer, more luminous colors in games and video with HDR. And play a growing library of Xbox 360 games with advanced features like Game DVR and in-home streaming to Windows 10. The bundle's price has been discounted, for now, to $299 on Amazon. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "15% off Xbox One S 1TB Console, Halo Wars 2 Bundle - Deal Alert" was originally published by GameStar.

  • Xbox One S 1TB Console - Halo Wars 2 Bundle

    $299.00 MSRP $349.99
