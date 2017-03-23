Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

32% off Nintendo Wii Remote Plus, Toad - Deal Alert

GameStar |

wii remote plus
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Simple, intuitive and easy to use. The Wii Remote Plus is a unique controller for the Wii and Wii U video game systems, now with the increased sensitivity of Wii MotionPlus built-in. The button presses of typical controllers are replaced by the natural, fluid motion of your hand. The Wii Remote Plus senses your every action and makes you feel less like a player and more like you're part of the game. This Wii remote is highly rated, and currently discounted 32% on Amazon to just $27.15, saving you almost $13. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "32% off Nintendo Wii Remote Plus, Toad - Deal Alert" was originally published by GameStar.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Nintendo Wii Remote Plus, Toad

    $27.15 MSRP $39.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
iphone7 Apple store
Hackers threaten to wipe millions of Apple devices, demand ransom

A group of hackers is threatening to wipe millions of iOS devices in two weeks if Apple doesn't pay...

uss fort worth bridge
Experts divided on value of Cyber National Guard

This past weekend at SXSW, two Congressmen suggested that the U.S. create a cybersecurity reserves...

170301 mwc 03173
Cisco to patch 300 devices against flaw found in CIA archives

After digging through the CIA archives released by WikiLeaks, Cisco says they've discovered a...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
1 intro insider threat
How to stop insider threats

There are a number of things that decision makers can do to protect their companies and minimize, if...

razor hovertrax
20% off Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboard Self-Balancing Smart Scooter - Deal

Step on the deck and go with Razor Hovertrax 2.0, the world’s smartest self-balancing electric scooter....

21394517746 9a77570fae o
Newly leaked documents show low-level CIA Mac and iPhone hacks

The U.S. CIA has had tools to infect Apple Mac computers by connecting malicious Thunderbolt Ethernet...

hp printer
Save $1,100 on the HP LaserJet Enterprise M506dh Printer By Using This Code -

HP is having a spring sale, and they've discounted the LaserJet Enterprise M506dh Printer by a whopping...