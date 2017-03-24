News

Blockchain can help secure medical devices, improve patient privacy

Performance problems and blockchain’s association with criminal use are obstacles

Senior Editor, Network World |

esmond kane
Credit: Tim Greene
More like this

BOSTON -- Blockchain can help secure medical devices and improve patient privacy, but the key is proper implementation, according to a top security pro at Partners Healthcare.

The downsides would include mistrust of the technology because of blockchain’s potential performance problems, and its association with ransomware and use as payment for illegal items on the Dark Web, Partners’ Deputy CISO Esmond Kane told the SecureWorld audience this week in Boston.

On the other hand, the decentralized, encrypted public ledger could have a wealth of applications in healthcare, Kane says. These include streamlining the resolution of insurance claims, management of internet of things medical devices and providing granular privacy settings for personal medical data.

MORE FROM SECUREWORLD: Cisco researcher says ransomware crowd big on customer service

Partners Healthcare is interested in it for giving patients the ability to set different privacy settings on their medical information. The mechanics haven’t been worked out, but by breaking down records into components and granting access piece by piece, there would be less risk of over-privileging any potential recipient.

The blockchain would be able to control, for example, who can gain access to certain information such as whether an employee was being treated for a psychological disorder, he says. That information could be designated off limits to the employer, but accessible to the patient’s insurer.

The technology could be used to speed up resolution of insurance claims by having records posted to a private blockchain that would allow accessing updated data by all parties, reducing the need for transmitting the data and building the infrastructure for sending it, he says. This could also cut costs.

Medical devices could be given unique identifiers and information about them could be stored in a shared ledger accessible by other systems to automate maintenance and management, he says.

Public vs private blockchains

Use of public blockchains can have scaling problems particularly when it’s used for encryption. Delays can be significant, he says. Private blockchain services from IBM, Amazon and Microsoft, give much better service levels, he says.

Blockchain can’t be undertaken lightly. Financial technology pros say its use calls for extra key management infrastructure, Kane says.

He notes that several public blockchains have run into security problems, not necessarily because the blockchain itself was faulty but because of how it was implemented.

Since blockchain is decentralized, public blockchains with nodes in other countries may present problems if they don’t move to new code bases as revisions become available.

This story, "Blockchain can help secure medical devices, improve patient privacy" was originally published by Network World.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Tim Greene covers security and keeps an eye on Microsoft for Network World.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
iphone7 Apple store
Hackers threaten to wipe millions of Apple devices, demand ransom

A group of hackers is threatening to wipe millions of iOS devices in two weeks if Apple doesn't pay...

uss fort worth bridge
Experts divided on value of Cyber National Guard

This past weekend at SXSW, two Congressmen suggested that the U.S. create a cybersecurity reserves...

170301 mwc 03173
Cisco to patch 300 devices against flaw found in CIA archives

After digging through the CIA archives released by WikiLeaks, Cisco says they've discovered a...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
IRS
IRS makes tax refund scams harder but W-2 phishing attacks continue unabated

Anti-fraud measures by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and state agencies over the past two years...

bitcoins
Bitcoin rise fuels social media scams

The price of a single Bitcoin passed that of an ounce of gold for the first time this month, and...

wii remote plus
32% off Nintendo Wii Remote Plus, Toad - Deal Alert

Simple, intuitive and easy to use. The Wii Remote Plus is a unique controller for the Wii and Wii U...

razor hovertrax
20% off Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboard Self-Balancing Smart Scooter - Deal

Step on the deck and go with Razor Hovertrax 2.0, the world’s smartest self-balancing electric scooter....