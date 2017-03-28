The rise of the botnet

The massive botnet attack that disrupted internet access service across the United States and Europe last October paralyzed Dyn, one of the backbones of the internet that controls much of the domain name system infrastructure. But the method of attack also left security researchers fretting that one of their worst-case predictions was coming true: the weaponization of IoT devices to launch botnets.

Botnet use has sharply grown since 2004 with many attacks featuring increasingly complex code. Hackers frequently choose botnets to launch distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks that bombard servers with traffic until they collapse under the strain.

The attack against Dyn last fall also demonstrated a new-found ability on the part of malicious actors to make use of known passwords in Internet of Things (IoT) devices such as digital cameras and DVR players. Attackers can now reap the processing power of these devices by organizing them into a formidable collective force in the Mirai botnet as the primary source of malicious attack traffic. Another reason for concern: The Mirai botnet code is freely available and requires little skill to use.