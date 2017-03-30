The movement toward implementing body cam programs in police departments across the nation has caused heated debates among civilians, government officials, and union leaders.

While some headlines in cities across the country have reported on responses to the question of whether police should be required to wear body cams, few have highlighted the exorbitant cost associated with not only the implementation of the program but the continued cost of collecting, storing, and securing the footage.

When the conversation about mandating body cams erupted a few years ago, the federal government pushed to fund a Body Worn Camera (BWC) pilot project, with the funds largely devoted to the cost of purchasing the actual cameras.

Tod Newcombe, wrote in his article, For the Record: Understanding the Technology Behind Body Worn Cameras that, "Besides evaluating the attributes of the cameras themselves, CIOs face a major issue in terms of video storage. The amount of data generated by digital video is huge, making storage costly. The use of cloud services as a storage option raises a host of issues that local CIOs are just beginning to grapple with."

Almost two years later, TIME Magazine said that police departments are still wrestling with the cost of storing all of the data. Josh Sanburn wrote about the growing business of cloud storage in his article, Storing Body Cam Data is the Next Big Challenge for Police.

"The explosion in body cameras has created its own problem: what to do with all that data, and how to pay for storing it," Sanburn wrote. "In the third quarter of 2015, TASER [a cloud based service provider] saw $36.9 million in storage sales, up from just $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2014."

While storing video footage for law enforcement agencies is becoming a big money maker, it's important to keep in mind that not all clouds are the same.

Michael Gaffney, Leonovus CEO, said there are a number of cloud storage providers that also offer security for bodycam footage because "the data doesn't solely need to be stored. It needs to be secured."

Since the videos could contain highly sensitive information, law enforcement agencies need to ensure that the data isn't hacked, intentionally or unintentionally. Gaffney said that many of the law enforcement departments that implemented body cams or dashcams about a year ago are now beginning to run out of storage for this large amount of video footage.

"Many of the departments are looking into cloud storage methods, but they often don't know how to keep this footage secure on the cloud," Gaffney said.

Securing the footage in the cloud means that two problems need to be solved. "First, the records are stored for whatever reasons are necessary and can't be accidentally or nefariously erased. Second, once they are stored, they can't be hacked," Gaffney said.

Since the magnitude of the storage required is massive, said Gaffney, "The security piece is becoming more and more important, and police departments need to budget for this. It's a big item. It's a pure cost."

Since storage in the cloud is so much less expensive than in data centers, "These agencies are going to have to start making use of the cloud to store data," said Gaffney.

Understanding what they get with their cloud service is critical to ensuring that their data is protected. Gaffney said, "Oracle has the cheapest price for cloud storage, but they don't provide security. When they are moving all the files to the cloud, they also have to partner with data technology companies to ensure it's secure."

Because the driving force of the volume of data is going up so dramatically, Gaffney said, "Law enforcement agencies will need to start looking at the cloud and consider new ways to account for data security and compliance."

