Cyberwarfare conferences and events calendar for 2017

2017 will be the year of cyberwarfare, according to Paul Laudicina, chairman emeritus of A.T. Kearney.

In 2017, the scale of cyberattacks will increase, and a major economy will suffer a crippling attack on its critical infrastructure, predicts the A.T. Kearney Global Business Policy Council's Top 10 Year-Ahead Predictions for 2017.

The management consulting firm states that the most likely targets are globally connected economies that have internet-enabled infrastructure and geopolitical foes, such as Germany, Japan, South Korea, the United States, and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

