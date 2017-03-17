Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

17% off Ecobee3 Lite Wi-Fi Alexa Compatible Smart Thermostat - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

ecobee3
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Ecobee understands your local weather, schedule and desired comfort settings, to ensure your home is at the right temperature at the right time. Control it using your mobile device from anywhere, or using your voice via the Alexa service.  Get free monthly reports on how much energy you’ve saved and tips on how you can save even more. Ecobee monitors your heating and cooling systems and alerts you if it senses that something isn’t working properly. Currently the smart WiFi thermostat is discounted 17% off its typical list price, saving you $29. Get the Ecobee3 thermostat on Amazon now for $139.92

This story, "17% off Ecobee3 Lite Wi-Fi Alexa Compatible Smart Thermostat - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Ecobee3 Lite Thermostat, Wi-Fi, Works with Amazon Alexa

    $139.92 MSRP $169.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
cyberattack laptop arrows war fight
How to remove ransomware: Use this battle plan to fight back

Ransomware has exploded onto the PC. We'll show you what to do to avoid it, remove it, and—if...

bluetooth bp monitor
Today Only 48% off Omron 10 Series Bluetooth Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor -

With Bluetooth Smart, you can wirelessly connect to your online dashboard for a digital record of your...

170315 fbi 2
Inside the Russian hack of Yahoo: How they did it

One mistaken click. That's all it took for hackers aligned with the Russian state security service to...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
uss fort worth bridge
Experts divided on value of Cyber National Guard

This past weekend at SXSW, two Congressmen suggested that the U.S. create a cybersecurity reserves...

duck hunting shoot
Adobe Reader, Edge, Safari, and Ubuntu fall during first day at Pwn2Own

During the first day of the Pwn2Own hacking contest, security researchers successfully demonstrated...

uss fort worth bridge
Experts divided on value of Cyber National Guard

This past weekend at SXSW, two Congressmen suggested that the U.S. create a cybersecurity reserves...

01 plan
Do you have an incident response plan in place?

Details matter when developing an incident response (IR) plan. But, even the most successful IR plans...