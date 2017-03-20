6 of the most effective social engineering techniques

Social engineering is the strongest method of attack against the enterprise’s weakest vulnerability, its people. Criminal hackers recognize this fact. In 2015, social engineering became the No. 1 method of attack, according to Proofpoint’s 2016 Human Factor Report.

These successful social engineering methods often use phishing and malware. But deceptive information assailants have more tools and approaches to draw on than these.

That’s why CSO covers six of the most effective social engineering techniques that attackers use both on and off the internet, providing insights into how each one works, what it accomplishes, and the technologies, methods, and policies for detecting and responding to social saboteurs and keeping them at bay.