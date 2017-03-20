News

How much is a bug worth?

Bugcrowd shows how a bug bounty amount is calculated

Managing Editor, CSO |

bug bounty
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

1Password recently raised its top bug bounty reward from $25,000 to $100,000. They increased the amount to further incentivize researchers, according to its blog. Separately Google paid out $3 million last year for its vulnerability reward program.

But how are these figures determined?

David Baker, vice president of operations at Bugcrowd, believes these big bounties demonstrate that organizations are really starting to think about the market and where the market is pricing vulnerabilities.

"What's a bug worth?" is a common question among organizations looking at crowdsourced security testing, he said.

“The answer will continue to evolve as the market for bug bounties matures, but the key to success remains the same -- attracting the right researchers with the appropriate incentives. However, what most companies don’t realize are the various complexities that go into determining bounty payout ranges,” Baker said.

From defining scope to establishing attractive payout ranges and attracting a solid crowd of researchers to actively participate, starting a program can be complicated and become more complicated as the program matures. Here are some best practices Baker shares for scoping bug bounty programs, including how and when to raise the payouts, as well as how companies can get the most out of their programs. 

  • Start off on the right foot: When scoping a program initially, it’s important to underscore just how critical the scope is for the success of a program. In its simplest form, the scope tells the researchers what they should and should not test - which is critical to getting the results you want from your crowdsourced program. This extends to pricing targets as well. Put yourself in the researchers’ shoes. You know how much a particular vulnerability is worth to your company - that’s how much you should pay for it.
  • Define what a bug is worth: This is one of the most important questions an organization needs to ask when creating a successful scope and it varies depending on the organization, its targets, and in some cases, on the size of its security team. As more and more companies align their business and security goals with their crowdsourced security programs, we’re beginning to see a general increase in motivation and activity amongst the crowd. By taking a critical look at and evaluating the business impact of the potential vulnerabilities as well as looking at the marketplace for bugs, an organization can correctly define what a particular bug is worth at any point in time (it can and does change).
  • The right price at the right time: The security maturity of an organization is a critical factor in determining how to reward a vulnerability. An organization with a more mature security program has security-focused processes in place, and thus, vulnerabilities require more time and effort to find. For these programs, we also encourage defined program rewards for vulnerability types based on priority, but remember that it’s important to increase rewards as they make sense to your security organization. 
  • Creating a competitive program: The bug bounty market is growing quickly creating competition between programs, and without the proper guidance, many organizations will struggle to make their programs stand out and lose the race to get the best researchers. Staying competitive isn’t all about big cash rewards -- a wide scope with interesting targets will always attract talent as is the opportunity to disclose findings. For researchers, public disclosure can be a form of prestige, demonstrating the skill or knowledge it took to find something noteworthy, as well as an educational tool to teach peers and consumers about the vulnerabilities found in the wild. It also provides career opportunities and community clout for individuals just getting started.
  • Power of marketing: Don’t underestimate the power of marketing your bug bounty program. Many organizations use their bug bounty program as an opportunity to demonstrate their security posture. Increasing rewards is a great way to demonstrate just how seriously you take your organization’s and your customers’ security.
To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Ryan Francis is managing editor for Network World and CSO. He can be reached at rfrancis@idgenterprise.com.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
cyberattack laptop arrows war fight
How to remove ransomware: Use this battle plan to fight back

Ransomware has exploded onto the PC. We'll show you what to do to avoid it, remove it, and—if...

bluetooth bp monitor
Today Only 48% off Omron 10 Series Bluetooth Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor -

With Bluetooth Smart, you can wirelessly connect to your online dashboard for a digital record of your...

wifi extender
48% off NETGEAR N150 Wi-Fi Range Extender - Deal Alert

Boost existing WiFi coverage throughout your home. Eliminate WiFi dead zones and enjoy a more reliable...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
uss fort worth bridge
Experts divided on value of Cyber National Guard

This past weekend at SXSW, two Congressmen suggested that the U.S. create a cybersecurity reserves...

Edward Snowden Spiegel headline
Cebit showcases security after Snowden

It's almost four years since Edward Snowden leaked U.S. National Security Agency documents revealing...

170301 mwc 03173
Cisco to patch 300 devices against flaw found in CIA archives

After digging through the CIA archives released by WikiLeaks, Cisco says they've discovered a...

Digital Key encryption
Some HTTPS inspection tools might weaken security

Companies that use security products to inspect HTTPS traffic might inadvertently make their users'...