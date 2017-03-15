News

Malicious uploads allowed hijacking of WhatsApp and Telegram accounts

The companies patched the account takeover vulnerability after it was privately reported to them

Romania Correspondent, IDG News Service |

A flaw in WhatsApp and Telegram could have exposed users to account takeover.
Credit: Anton
More like this

A vulnerability patched in the web-based versions of encrypted communications services WhatsApp and Telegram would have allowed attackers to take over accounts by sending users malicious files masquerading as images or videos.

The vulnerability was discovered last week by researchers from Check Point Software Technologies and was patched by the WhatsApp and Telegram developers after the company privately shared the flaw's details with them.

The web-based versions of WhatsApp and Telegram synchronize automatically with the apps installed on users' phones. At least in the case of WhatsApp, once paired using a QR code, the phone needs to have an active internet connection for WhatsApp messages to be relayed to the browser on the computer.

Both web-based apps allow users to upload certain types of files like images and videos and have mechanisms checks in place to ensure that only those file types are used. However, the Check Point researchers have found a way to bypass those verifications and upload HTML files instead. Furthermore, they could make those files mimic images and videos, making them less suspicious and more attractive for users to open.

Since any HTML code executed in the context of those web apps would inherit their permissions inside the browser, attackers could have used use this technique to steal the local storage contents of those apps and upload them to a remote server. If placed in the attackers browsers, the contents could allow them to authenticate as the targeted users.

This means attackers could have gained access to the victims' message histories and shared files and could even have sent messages on their behalf, potentially compromising their contacts in a worm-like attack.

Check Point reported the vulnerability to both companies on March 8. Since the code of the web apps is loaded directly from the WhatsApp and Telegram servers, users don't need to do anything to get the patch. The companies have fixed the issues server-side.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Lucian Constantin is an IDG News Service correspondent. He writes about information security, privacy, and data protection.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
cyberattack laptop arrows war fight
How to remove ransomware: Use this battle plan to fight back

Ransomware has exploded onto the PC. We'll show you what to do to avoid it, remove it, and—if...

bluetooth bp monitor
Today Only 48% off Omron 10 Series Bluetooth Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor -

With Bluetooth Smart, you can wirelessly connect to your online dashboard for a digital record of your...

salesman coins salary up
Cybersecurity salaries for sales engineers are $180,000 to $220,000 in 2017

In the top five major metros - New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Philadelphia - experienced...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
confusion decisions future misleading direction arrows
How to cope when mobile app development goes rogue

Business units often develop mobile apps on their own, turning to IT only when things go wrong. Better...

twitter counter hacked
Twitter accounts hacked, Twitter Counter steps forward as culprit

Twitter Counter, a third-party analytics service, appears once again to have provided a gateway for...

us ethiopia justice
Court blocks American from suing Ethiopia for infecting his computer

An appeals court has barred an Ethiopian-born U.S citizen from filing a civil suit against the African...

handcuff arrest
Hire a DDoS service to take down your enemies

With the rampant availability of IoT devices, cybercriminals offer denial of service attacks to take...