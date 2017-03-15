Microsoft keeps to Bill Gates' roots of cybersecurity

Microsoft, founded in 1975, describes itself as the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

A Microsoft By the Numbers page on its website features key statistics they want people to know about the company. For instance: Skype Translator can translate voice calls in nine languages; More than 400 million devices are running Windows 10; 80 percent of the Fortune 500 is on the Microsoft Cloud; 40 percent of Azure revenue comes from startups and ISVs; and Outlook has more than 400 million users.

The Microsoft homepage features Office 365, Xbox, Windows Ink, Surface Book, Windows 10, Visual Studio, and Microsoft Cloud. Their site navigation offers links to software apps and hardware devices.

Microsoft's Important Dates is a timeline from inception to present highlighting its major product announcements, key technology initiatives, philanthropic activities, and major acquisitions.