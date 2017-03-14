The Corsair STRAFE RGB mechanical gaming keyboard features 100% Cherry MX gaming key switches - Unique gold-cross point contacts for incredible reliability, durability, and precision. Cherry MX Red key switches are extremely responsive, with a smooth, linear response and a wide actuation zone, and no audible click or tactile “bump”. The keyboard features multi-color dynamic backlighting - Brilliant RGB backlighting that immerses you in the game with virtually unlimited lighting adjustability. It's fully programmable - reassign any key or set up the most extreme macros for advanced gaming. And a detachable soft-touch wrist rest provides the comfort you need for marathon gaming sessions. Gaming-grade circuitry provides 100% anti-ghosting and 104 key rollover on USB ensures no matter how fast your play, all your keypresses register. The list price of $149.99 has been reduced 27%, for now, to $110. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "27% off Corsair STRAFE RGB Mechanical Gaming Backlit Multicolor Keyboard - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.