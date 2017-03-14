Block cyberthreats with 4 innovative cybersecurity technologies

If there’s one constant about cybersecurity, it’s the ability of cybercriminals to innovate faster than companies are able to defend themselves.

Hackers certainly aren’t limiting their options especially given the amount of new data organizations create each day. That’s invariably going to attract even more attention from ever-eager cybercriminals seeking new ways to exploit security vulnerabilities.

But if the bad guys can innovate, so can you. In fact, when it comes to recapturing the initiative from cybercriminals, organizations should cultivate a cybersecurity strategy that’s as innovative as their business strategy.

The worst idea would be to hunker down behind a digital Maginot Line and wait for the next attack. Cybercriminals prize innovation and they are constantly prowling for new ways to tunnel into your network or disrupt your business.

Security practitioners are responsible for data regardless of whether it is located on employees’ smartphones, an IoT device or behind a corporate firewall. That requires them to be exceptionally nimble and able to adapt their cyberstrategy in the face of new challenges. In practice, that means choosing tools and strategies that harness the power of leading edge technologies.

Staying ahead of attackers

There’s urgency to act soon. By 2020, it’s estimated that the amount of information worth analyzing is going to roughly double. But if a company can’t protect its data, its ability to generate long-term, sustainable innovation could be jeopardized.