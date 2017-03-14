Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

42% off AcuRite 5-in-1 Pro Weather Station with Remote Monitoring - Deal Alert

PCWorld |

weather station
Credit: Amazon
More like this

This high-precision 5-in-1 wireless weather sensor from AcuRite accurately measures the temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction and rain. PC Connect feature interfaces with a Windows computer via USB, allowing you to remotely view your weather from anywhere. Set up programmable weather alarms for temperature, humidity, wind, rain, dew point, heat index and storm alerts, as well as email and text alerts to notify you when conditions change or your presets are reached. The weather station averages 4 out of 5 stars from nearly 1,200 people on Amazon (read reviews), where the typical list is currently reduced 42% from $169.99 down to $99. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "42% off AcuRite 5-in-1 Pro Weather Station with Remote Monitoring - Deal Alert" was originally published by PCWorld.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • AcuRite 01036 Pro Weather Station with PC Connect, 5-in-1 Weather Sensor and My AcuRite Remote Monitoring App

    $99.00 MSRP $169.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
yeti hopper
33% off YETI Hopper 20 Portable Cooler - Deal Alert

The YETI Hopper 20 ice-for-days portable cooler and is tough as nails so it can be hauled anywhere you...

bluetooth bp monitor
Today Only 48% off Omron 10 Series Bluetooth Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor -

With Bluetooth Smart, you can wirelessly connect to your online dashboard for a digital record of your...

salesman coins salary up
Cybersecurity salaries for sales engineers are $180,000 to $220,000 in 2017

In the top five major metros - New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Philadelphia - experienced...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
continuous authentication
Continuous authentication: Why it’s getting attention and what you need to know

In some cases traditional authentication processes are not enough to provide strong security throughout...

wifi extender
Prime Members Get 67% off NETGEAR N150 Wi-Fi Range Extender - Deal Alert

Boost existing WiFi coverage throughout your home. Eliminate WiFi dead zones and enjoy a more reliable...

NSA headquarters
The NSA's foreign surveillance: 5 things to know

A contentious piece of U.S. law giving the National Security Agency broad authority to spy on people...

0 intro tax
Five tips to be ‘security smart’ this tax season

Every year there are scams to dupe you into filing your taxes with the wrong collector