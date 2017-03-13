Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

55% off Gears of War 4 for Xbox One - Deal Alert

PCWorld |

gearsofwar4 xboxone
Credit: Amazon
More like this

A new saga begins for one of the most acclaimed video game franchises in history. After narrowly escaping an attack on their village, JD Fenix and his friends, Kait and Del, must rescue the ones they love and discover the source of a monstrous new enemy. In Gears of War 4 for Xbox One, enjoy two-player co-op with friends locally via split-screen or over Xbox Live. Player 2 can select either Kait or Del. Team up with four others and battle wave after wave of increasingly difficult enemies by choosing your combat class, leveling up your skills and deploying fortifications anywhere on the map. Compete online in new and favorite game types, all at 60fps on dedicated servers. A new visible ranking system means fairer matchmaking for social, competitive and professional players alike. The typical list price has been reduced significantly on Amazon to just $27.29, for now. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "55% off Gears of War 4 for Xbox One - Deal Alert" was originally published by PCWorld.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Gears of War 4 - Xbox One

    $28.16 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
yeti hopper
33% off YETI Hopper 20 Portable Cooler - Deal Alert

The YETI Hopper 20 ice-for-days portable cooler and is tough as nails so it can be hauled anywhere you...

bluetooth bp monitor
Today Only 48% off Omron 10 Series Bluetooth Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor -

With Bluetooth Smart, you can wirelessly connect to your online dashboard for a digital record of your...

Spam examples
SpammerGate: The takeaway lessons and follow-ups on the River City Media data

Earlier this week, Salted Hash reported on the River City Media data breach, which exposed their...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
disaster recovery button
Disaster recovery: How is your business set up to survive an outage?

Can your business get by with an asynchronous backup or must that offsite server be updated by the...

06 password
GOP senator alleges password-hijack attempts after blasting WikiLeaks founder

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) did not elaborate on the exact nature of the password-reset messages he said...

20160225 stock mwc ericsson booth security locks
How much are vendor security assurances worth after the CIA leaks?

Google, Apple, Microsoft and other software vendors are working to identify and patch the...

bluetooth bp monitor
Today Only 48% off Omron 10 Series Bluetooth Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor -

With Bluetooth Smart, you can wirelessly connect to your online dashboard for a digital record of your...