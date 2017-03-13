Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

16% off AVerCapture HD 1080p Game Stream Video Capture Device - Deal Alert

PCWorld |

game capture
Credit: Amazon
More like this

AVerCapture HD is a USB capture card that can record and stream Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, WiiU or PC gameplay up to full HD 1080p with HDMI and component input. It features built in H.264 hardware encoder for ultra-low latency to perfectly synchronize gameplay and voice commentary. AVerCapture HD requires less CPU processing power and generates smaller MP4/H.264 format files in full HD 1080p, resulting in a faster processing and post-editing experience. With the TimeShift function, never miss out on the epic moment by simply click-and-drag to record retroactively. Time Shift function is available within 1 hour buffer. AVerMedia RECentral (Included) software provides intuitive settings for live streaming to YouTube, Twitch, Ustream and etc, directly from your own account. The typical list price has been reduced 16% on Amazon to $90.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "16% off AVerCapture HD 1080p Game Stream Video Capture Device - Deal Alert" was originally published by PCWorld.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • AVerMedia AVerCapture HD, Game Streaming and Game Capture, High Definition 1080p, Ultra Low Latency, H.264 Hardware Encoding Game Recorder - USB Video Capture (GL310)

    $90.99 MSRP $108.30
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
yeti hopper
33% off YETI Hopper 20 Portable Cooler - Deal Alert

The YETI Hopper 20 ice-for-days portable cooler and is tough as nails so it can be hauled anywhere you...

salesman coins salary up
Cybersecurity salaries for sales engineers are $180,000 to $220,000 in 2017

In the top five major metros - New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Philadelphia - experienced...

Spam examples
SpammerGate: The takeaway lessons and follow-ups on the River City Media data

Earlier this week, Salted Hash reported on the River City Media data breach, which exposed their...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
disaster recovery button
Disaster recovery: How is your business set up to survive an outage?

Can your business get by with an asynchronous backup or must that offsite server be updated by the...

21394517746 9a77570fae o
WikiLeaks dump brings CIA spying powers into the spotlight

Has the CIA ever spied on you? That’s a key question swirling around Tuesday’s WikiLeaks document dump...

gearsofwar4 xboxone
55% off Gears of War 4 for Xbox One - Deal Alert

A new saga begins for one of the most acclaimed video game franchises in history. After narrowly...

06 password
GOP senator alleges password-hijack attempts after blasting WikiLeaks founder

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) did not elaborate on the exact nature of the password-reset messages he said...