Opinion

Is your family's cybersecurity worth $20 a month?

Unlimited data plans offer convenience and cost efficiency, but also provide a level of cybersecurity that WiFi can't match

Public wifi carries risks
Credit: Alan Levine
More like this

If you've been anywhere near a TV or website in the last month you'll know that every major cellular carrier has begun offering unlimited data plans. Depending on how many gigabytes are in your current plan the difference in your monthly bill could be as little as $10.  But let's call it $20 to cover a broader swath of users who are probably on a small data allocation.

This $20 per month increase in expenses is an investment in your cybersecurity and in protecting you from hackers. Why? In a word: WiFi. 

If you're anything like me you're probably constantly on the prowl for WiFi networks to log into so that you can work, listen to music, browse, shop or read. Pretty much anything you want to do on a phone, laptop or tablet requires an internet connection because it's all up there in the, you know, "cloud." Without being connected to the cloud via the internet your laptop or iPad becomes a high-tech paperweight. And there are two ways that you can connect mobile devices to the internet: through a WiFi network or a cellular network. 

Looking at the list of WiFi networks that I've logged into at one time or another is like viewing my personal history or travelogue. I've got logins from places that I haven't been to in 10 years and for places I'll probably never visit again. Not that it matters – it's just bits of data – but the implication is that I'm always looking for a WiFi connection. It's a nuisance and can be frustrating or even stress-inducing, if you get stressed out over that kind of thing.

Clearly there are some places where WiFi is the only way you're going to get connected to the internet (try using your cell phone on a ship in the middle of the Mediterranean) but for the most part cell phone service has become nearly ubiquitous. 

WiFi, while convenient to use in a home or office because it is typically fast and secure, may not be in other places where you use it. In fact, it's quite the opposite. Logging into WiFi in a hotel, airport, park or café is like an invitation to getting hacked because:

  1. You're not sure who's running that WiFi service. I'm sure you've seen the "Free WiFi" name show up in the list of available networks to log into. Who runs that service or any of the others you see listed? Is it secure? Is it a front for hackers? You don't know so logging into any of them is risky.
  2. Even if you're on a known, reliable service, there's no way to tell who else is on that same network and whether they can see what you are doing or access what's on your device. Everything I've read says that those "big name" systems are secure and that one person can't penetrate the wall between themselves and you because of network security. Call me paranoid but I'd rather not take the chance. Plus, you're sharing the WiFi connection, and thus the speed, with anyone else using it. 

Due to those risk factors I recommend that anyone using a WiFi network do so through a VPN "client." There are lots of these available for mobile devices and laptops and all of them will protect you from insecure networks by putting up a barrier between you and the network. You connect to the VPN and the VPN connects to the network. 

In short, WiFi networks can be – but often are not – fast and secure ways to connect to the internet. 

Cellular connections, on the other hand, are very fast if they are post-3G networks (4G, LTE and others that you see regularly all qualify as very fast and getting faster). More importantly, they are more secure than WiFi because of the way they work. Your data is sent and received in an encrypted format making it extremely difficult to hack. Sure, nothing is impossible but the fact is that cellular data is inherently way more secure than any public WiFi connection. 

And that's the reason that these popular unlimited data plans are a cheap investment in your cybersecurity. Using your phone's hotspot to connect your iPad to the internet is vastly more secure, a whole lot less hassle and often faster than publicly available WiFi. 

So the question becomes: Is it worth it? I think it is and suggest that it is for you, too.  If you were to get hacked as a result of using publicly available WiFi, imagine what could happen: Files and documents stolen, ransomware installed, your identity compromised and your digital life disrupted. If that happened how much would you pay to undo it? A couple hundred dollars? Thousands? More? $20 per month for this kind of personal cyber insurance is a bargain.

I just upgraded my plan to unlimited data and will be using my phone's data to connect to the internet instead of WiFi every place I can. I suggest you do the same.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Scott Goldman is the co-founder and CEO of TextPower Inc., which provides personalized and bulk notifications via text messaging to utilities, municipalities, universities and enterprises. He holds two patents in cybersecurity identity access management/2FA technology and is an independent director on the board of a $2 billion Fortune 1000 company. He serves as the cybersecurity expert for BoardProspects.com, a website for members and prospective members of boards of directors, is a regular columnist on CSOOnline.com and posts articles, tips and news updates at BeCyberAware.com and @BeCyberAware in an effort to help C-level executives and members of boards of directors learn more about cybersecurity so they can protect themselves and better recover from cyberattacks.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
yeti hopper
33% off YETI Hopper 20 Portable Cooler - Deal Alert

The YETI Hopper 20 ice-for-days portable cooler and is tough as nails so it can be hauled anywhere you...

bluetooth bp monitor
Today Only 48% off Omron 10 Series Bluetooth Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor -

With Bluetooth Smart, you can wirelessly connect to your online dashboard for a digital record of your...

vent phone cradle
83% off TechMatte Air Vent Magnetic Universal Car Mount for Smartphones, 2

The MagGrip Vent Car Mount is a sturdy, cradle-less device holding system focused on simplicity. Pop it...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
disaster recovery button
Disaster recovery: How is your business set up to survive an outage?

Can your business get by with an asynchronous backup or must that offsite server be updated by the...

06 password
GOP senator alleges password-hijack attempts after blasting WikiLeaks founder

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) did not elaborate on the exact nature of the password-reset messages he said...

20160225 stock mwc ericsson booth security locks
How much are vendor security assurances worth after the CIA leaks?

Google, Apple, Microsoft and other software vendors are working to identify and patch the...

bluetooth bp monitor
Today Only 48% off Omron 10 Series Bluetooth Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor -

With Bluetooth Smart, you can wirelessly connect to your online dashboard for a digital record of your...