7 tips for developing a powerful data disaster plan

Data disaster

The massive amount of data enterprises deal with today has resulted in them facing many difficult challenges. Among these challenges are not only various types of data disasters themselves, but the difficulties associated with developing a strong plan to deal with and recover from such disasters. These plans need to be able to both recover growing amounts of data from an increasingly larger set of applications, and do so in alignment with service level agreements that meet the needs of their business.

Often there is confusion between the IT and business side on what data actually needs to be recovered, what data needs to be recovered right away, and what data can be recovered later. Combine this with the fact that many enterprises still rely on basic data protection systems and solutions that make it difficult to back up all the data needed by the business, or recover it in the time and manner the business needs.

Commvault has provided the following tips that will help enterprises develop data protection plans that enable enterprises to quickly and affordably recover the data they need if there is a data disaster.