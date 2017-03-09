News

Assange: CIA had lost control of its cyberweapon documents

The information published by WikiLeaks was 'passed around' in the US intelligence community, Assange says

|

Senior Editor, IDG News Service |

screen shot 2017 03 09 at 9.58.02 am
Credit: Grant Gross
More like this

Information about purported CIA cyberattacks was "passed around" among members of the U.S. intelligence community and contractors before it was published by WikiLeaks this week, Julian Assange says.

The CIA "lost control of its entire cyberweapons arsenal," the WikiLeaks editor in chief said during a press conference Thursday. "This is a historic act of devastating incompetence, to have created such an arsenal and stored all in one place and not secured it."

Assange declined to name the source who gave the information to WikiLeaks, but he seemed to suggest the 8,700-plus documents, purportedly from an isolated CIA server, came from an insider source.

WikiLeaks discovered the CIA documents because they were being shared among a "number" of people in the U.S. intelligence community "in an unauthorized fashion," he said. 

Assange questioned whether former President Barack Obama or current President Donald Trump had been informed that the CIA had lost control of the cyberweapons documents.

The documents show the CIA has developed attacks for iPhones, Android phones, smart TVs, and major computer operating systems. Vendors say they are looking into the vulnerabilities described in the documents, with Apple saying it has already fixed most of the iOS vulnerabilities described.

WikiLeaks will work with tech vendors to help them fix vulnerabilities described in the documents, Assange said Thursday, repeating an earlier promise.

The CIA has declined to confirm the authenticity of the documents. Asked about Assange's claim that the documents were passed out, Dean Boyd, director of the agency's Office of Public Affairs, said: “As we’ve said previously, Julian Assange is not exactly a bastion of truth and integrity.”

The CIA also noted that its surveillance is aimed at intelligence targets outside the U.S.

The CIA's mission is to "aggressively collect foreign intelligence overseas to protect America from terrorists, hostile nation states, and other adversaries," agency spokeswoman Heather Fritz Horniak said by email. "It is CIA's job to be innovative, cutting-edge, and the first line of defense in protecting this country from enemies abroad. America deserves nothing less."

While not confirming the documents' authenticity, the U.S. public should be troubled by any WikiLeaks' disclosure "designed to damage the intelligence community’s ability to protect America against terrorists and other adversaries," she added. "Such disclosures not only jeopardize U.S. personnel and operations but also equip our adversaries with tools and information to do us harm."

WikiLeaks' press conference was broadcast on Periscope with Twitter users encouraged to tweet questions. Several viewers of the broadcast called on Obama and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to be arrested, with others encouraging WikiLeaks to publish information on the disproven Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

"Do you have #pizzagate intel and if so, when will you release it! We need to save these children sooner rather than later," one participant tweeted.

Another participant asked: "My question: Can you ask your friends at Guccifer to hack & spill the beans on the Trump admin?"

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Grant Gross edits and assigns stories and writes about technology and telecom policy in the U.S. government for the IDG News Service. He is based outside of Washington, D.C.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
smashed mailbox
Spammers expose their entire operation through bad backups

In January, MacKeeper researcher Chris Vickery contacted Salted Hash with an interesting discovery, and...

multidevice keyboard
52% off Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard - Deal Alert

Logitech has created a keyboard for your computer that also works with your tablet and smartphone. This...

nordvpn
Get 72% off NordVPN Virtual Private Network Service For a Limited Time - Deal

NordVPN has discounted their popular VPN software 72%. Use our link and see the discount applied when...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
salesman coins salary up
Cybersecurity salaries for sales engineers are $180,000 to $220,000 in 2017

In the top five major metros - New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Philadelphia - experienced...

disaster kit
22% off 4 Person Premium 72 Hour Survival Kit Backpack - Deal Alert

If you like to be prepared for the unexpected, consider this 4-person premium survival kit for...

locking window
Want to improve risk management? Do the basics

Managing security takes time and focus, but “reasonable” efforts will yield significant results, a...

code programming software bugs cybersecurity
Hackers exploit Apache Struts vulnerability to compromise corporate web servers

Attackers are widely exploiting a recently patched vulnerability in Apache Struts that allows them to...