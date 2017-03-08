News

Security holes in Confide messaging app exposed user details

Despite its marketing, the app contained glaring problems with protecting user account information, according security researchers

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

dsc06014
Credit: Michael Kan
More like this

Confide, a messaging app reportedly used by U.S. White House staff, apparently had several security holes that made it easier to hack.

Security consultancy IOActive found the vulnerabilities in Confide, which promotes itself as an app that offers “military-grade” end-to-end encryption.

But despite its marketing, the app contained glaring problems with securing user account information, IOActive said in a Wednesday post.

The consultancy noticed it could access records for 7,000 Confide users by exploiting vulnerabilities in the app’s account management system. Part of the problem resided with Confide’s API, which could be used to reveal data on user’s phone numbers and email addresses.

The vulnerabilities are especially problematic, given that Confide is designed to promote privacy. Republican officials and White House staff have reportedly adopted the app over its ability to send “self-destructing” messages that delete after being read.

However, the vulnerabilities found by IOActive suggest that the messaging app wasn’t using the best security practices.  

For instance, the app permitted users to choose easy-to-guess passwords. It also failed to stop “brute-force” attacks on user accounts, which can involve guessing user passwords through trial-and-error.  

Data sent from the app wasn’t always done securely, IOActive added. The software’s notification system neglected using a valid SSL (Secure Sockets Layers) server certificate to communicate over the internet. That could expose the app to a man-in-the-middle attack and allow hackers to eavesdrop on the internet traffic.

In addition, the app omitted using a system to authenticate encrypted messages, meaning that Confide itself could tamper any message sent in-transit.

Confide has already patched the problems. On Wednesday, the company said: “Not only have these issues been resolved, but we also have no detection of them being exploited by any other party.”

But it’s not the first time that Confide has faced concerns over the app’s security. Last month, journalists noticed that the Confide app allowed them to look up the phone numbers of White House staff, including press secretary Sean Spicer.

In an email, Confide said its security team is always monitoring its systems to protect users.

"As issues arise, we remain committed to addressing them quickly and efficiently, as we have done in this and every instance," it said. 

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Michael Kan covers security for IDG News Service.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
smashed mailbox
Spammers expose their entire operation through bad backups

In January, MacKeeper researcher Chris Vickery contacted Salted Hash with an interesting discovery, and...

multidevice keyboard
52% off Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard - Deal Alert

Logitech has created a keyboard for your computer that also works with your tablet and smartphone. This...

nordvpn
Get 72% off NordVPN Virtual Private Network Service For a Limited Time - Deal

NordVPN has discounted their popular VPN software 72%. Use our link and see the discount applied when...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
james comey fbi cyberconference
Comey: Strong encryption “shatters” privacy-security bargain

FBI director James Comey told a cybersecurity conference that “absolute privacy” has never been part of...

salesman coins salary up
Cybersecurity salaries for sales engineers are $180,000 to $220,000 in 2017

In the top five major metros - New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Philadelphia - experienced...

recycle
CIA false flag team repurposed Shamoon data wiper, other malware

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency documents published by WikiLeaks Tuesday shows that one of the...

Spam examples
SpammerGate: The takeaway lessons and follow-ups on the River City Media data

Earlier this week, Salted Hash reported on the River City Media data breach, which exposed their...