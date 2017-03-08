Cybersecurity salaries for sales engineers are $180,000 to $220,000 in 2017

In the top five major metros - New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Philadelphia - experienced cybersecurity engineers with more than eight years of experience are earning an average annual salary of $135,000.

Cybersecurity engineers with speciality backgrounds in hot markets - for instance healthcare which is the most cyber-attacked industry - are commanding higher than average salaries.

How does a cybersecurity engineer take it to the next level in terms of pay? The obvious answer is more years of experience, and more certifications. The not so obvious answer is taking a sales job.