Analysis

Cybersecurity salaries for sales engineers are $180,000 to $220,000 in 2017

Cybersecurity engineers earn more from giving demos than from writing code.

CSO |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

In the top five major metros -  New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Philadelphia - experienced cybersecurity engineers with more than eight years of experience are earning an average annual salary of $135,000.

Cybersecurity engineers with speciality backgrounds in hot markets - for instance healthcare which is the most cyber-attacked industry - are commanding higher than average salaries.

How does a cybersecurity engineer take it to the next level in terms of pay? The obvious answer is more years of experience, and more certifications. The not so obvious answer is taking a sales job.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

You Might Like