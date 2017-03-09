Back to the basics: 3 security questions for executives

How is the threat universe changing, in types and volumes of attacks as well as in attack objectives? If you want to know how cyberthreats are evolving, you can start by tracking how IT and corporate structures are changing. One pervasive operational change has been the rise of mobile workers using mobile devices. In bring-your-own-device (BYOD) companies, those mobile laptops, smartphones and tablets serve as both personal and corporate devices, making them especially vulnerable if poorly configured and managed. One-third of mobile devices have a medium-to-high risk of data exposure, according to one study.

The rise of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices – some mobile, others not – has also greatly increased the attack surface at many firms. Is your company among them? CEOs need to make sure that any IoT initiatives include strong security controls built in to both the endpoint devices and the networks over which IoT data travels. Otherwise, anticipated benefits can be quickly overshadowed by distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, unauthorized data access, and even the malfunctioning or shutting down of IoT machines and vehicles.