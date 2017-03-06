Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

9% off Vilros Raspberry Pi 3 Complete Starter Kit - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

raspberry pi kit
Credit: Amazon
More like this

If you're looking to get started with Raspberry Pi, this Raspberry PI Complete Starter Kit comes with everything you need. And right now you'll save some bucks buying it on Amazon with this 9% off deal ($67.99 -- See it now on Amazon). The Vilros kit contains:

  • Raspberry Pi 3 (RPi3) Model B Quad-Core 1.2 GHz 1 GB RAM
  • Raspberry Pi Transparent Enclosure Case -- includes mounting slot and screws for a raspberry pi camera module (sold separately) 
  • Sandisk 32 GB Micro SD Card Preloaded with NOOBS software
  • SD card Adapter 
  • 2.5A 5 ft. Micro USB Power Supply with Noise Filter (UL Listed)
  • 6 Foot High Quality HDMI Cable 
  • Heatsink for Raspberry Pi (Set of 2)

This story, "9% off Vilros Raspberry Pi 3 Complete Starter Kit - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Vilros Raspberry Pi 3 Complete Starter Kit with Clear Case and 32GB SD Card

    $67.99 MSRP $74.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

nordvpn
Get 72% off NordVPN Virtual Private Network Service For a Limited Time - Deal

NordVPN has discounted their popular VPN software 72%. Use our link and see the discount applied when...

1 reddit intro
The 10 essential Reddits for security pros

Here, we’ve gathered 10 of the best cybersecurity Reddits so you don’t have to waste any time and can...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
1 reddit intro
The 10 essential Reddits for security pros

Here, we’ve gathered 10 of the best cybersecurity Reddits so you don’t have to waste any time and can...

nordvpn
Get 72% off NordVPN Virtual Private Network Service For a Limited Time - Deal

NordVPN has discounted their popular VPN software 72%. Use our link and see the discount applied when...

code programming software bugs cybersecurity
HackerOne offers bug bounty service for free to open-source projects

HackerOne, the company behind one of the most popular vulnerability coordination and bug bounty...

smashed mailbox
Spammers expose their entire operation through bad backups

In January, MacKeeper researcher Chris Vickery contacted Salted Hash with an interesting discovery, and...