How to respond to a cyber attack

Preparing and responding to a cyberattack

Cybersecurity incidents continue to grow in both volume and sophistication, with 64 percent more security incidents reported in 2015 than in 2014, according to a June 2016 report by the Ponemon Institute. The human instinct is to try to find those responsible. However, any attempt to access, damage or impair another system that appears to be involved in an attack is mostly likely illegal and can result in civil and/or criminal liability. Since many intrusions and attacks are launched from compromised systems, there’s also the danger of damaging an innocent victim’s system.

Following a breach, organizations should focus on mitigating damage and data loss and providing information to law enforcement. Partner at Ballard Spahr, LLP and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Ed McAndrew and Guidance Software President and CEO Patrick Dennis have compiled best practices for preparing and responding to a cyber-attack and working with law enforcement.