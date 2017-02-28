News

Here’s a new way to prevent cyberattacks on home devices

The Dojo is due out in April for $199

|

Senior Editor, Computerworld |

iot security ts
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

BARCELONA -- Homeowners worried about cybersecurity attacks on IP-connected devices like lights, baby monitors, home security systems and cameras, will soon be able to take advantage of a $200 network monitoring device called Dojo.

The device was shown at Mobile World Congress here this week and will go on sale online in April. While the Dojo device isn’t intended to provide enterprise-level security, it could be used to help, in a small way, in warding off massive attacks like the one that used the Mirai botnet which took advantage of unsecure, consumer-grade cameras and other devices last October.

dojo bullguard iot security Matt Hamblen

The Dojo by Bullguard is a home security device that analyzes IP packets as they arrive through a Wi-Fi router.

Yossi Atias, co-founder and CEO of Dojo-Labs, now a part of U.K.-based security provider BullGuard, said it will be the first product of its kind to hit the market, although security software companies Norton and McAfee are expected to offer competitive consumer products later this year.

The Dojo hardware connects with a cable to a home’s Wi-Fi router to intercept IP packets and block real-time cyberattacks. It uses artificial intelligence to customize a security policy for each device on the network, the company said. 

Atias demonstrated how the device connects to a smartphone app and alerts a homeowner when an attack on a device occurs. Settings allow a user to block the online attack remotely.

The device can also prevent privacy issues by alerting a homeowner if a television or a child’s toy or other object could be monitoring conversations that companies want to use for marketing purposes, Atios said. Nearly two years ago, it was discovered that Samsung TVs could be used to listen to homeowners with a voice command feature.

The device runs on a Linux OS. The $199 price includes one year of service. After that, the service costs $10 a month.

This story, "Here’s a new way to prevent cyberattacks on home devices" was originally published by Computerworld.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Senior Editor Matt Hamblen covers mobile and wireless, smartphones and other handhelds, and wireless networking for Computerworld.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

Black Hat 2015
The CSO guide to top security conferences

CSO Online’s calendar of upcoming security conferences makes it easy to find the events that matter the...

oontz angle 3 plus
71% off Cambridge SoundWorks OontZ Angle 3 PLUS Wireless Bluetooth Speaker -

Also designed to be water resistant, this highly rated speaker's list price has been slashed 72%, down...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
trump cpac
Will a cyber crisis add to chaos of Trump’s first 100 days?

Forrester Research predicted last fall that the new president would confront a “cyber crisis” within...

fake email
A better security strategy than ‘know your enemy’: Know your co-workers

Something as simple as an uncharacteristic turn of phrase can clue people into an email’s illegitimacy.

ransomware ts
Trend Micro report: Ransomware booming

The profitability of ransomware made it the top cyber threat last year in two categories: the number of...

folding keyboard
38% off iClever Ultra Portable Tri-folding Bluetooth Keyboard With Touchpad -

Work more efficiently while on the go. Compact, versatile, and light, it folds on two innovative hinges...